good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Shares Down 6.3%

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. 95,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 125,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of good natured Products from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Get good natured Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on good natured Products

good natured Products Stock Down 12.5 %

About good natured Products

The stock has a market cap of C$19.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33, a P/E/G ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12.

(Get Free Report)

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.