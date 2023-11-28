good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Shares Down 6.3%

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. 95,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 125,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of good natured Products from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on good natured Products
good natured Products Stock Down 12.5 %
About good natured Products
good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than good natured Products
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.