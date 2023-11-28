Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Lowered to C$0.50

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FOOD. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Desjardins set a C$0.75 price objective on Goodfood Market and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.
Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.
