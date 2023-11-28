Goodman Advisory Group LLC Acquires 46,249 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1,036.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,249 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.9% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 76,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.03. 2,973,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,866,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $72.84 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

