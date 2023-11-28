Goodman Advisory Group LLC Acquires 63,856 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 600.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,856 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,852,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,351,000 after purchasing an additional 649,553 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,878,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,435,000 after purchasing an additional 58,031 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after buying an additional 448,884 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $74.97. 228,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,025. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average is $75.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $90.04.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.