Goodman Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,465 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,862 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 764,426 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $161,493,000 after purchasing an additional 117,321 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $842,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 681,915 shares of company stock valued at $144,159,852 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,275,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,643. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.97. The company has a market cap of $218.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

