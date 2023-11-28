Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $9.39 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 855.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 314,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,222 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,044. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $31.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

