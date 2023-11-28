Goodman Advisory Group LLC Invests $2.47 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.9% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,535,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,980,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $119.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

