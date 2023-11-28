Goodman Advisory Group LLC Invests $8.01 Million in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 163,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,000. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,557,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,141,000 after purchasing an additional 622,146 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,562,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,564,000 after buying an additional 1,029,193 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,468,000 after buying an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,814,000.

Shares of BATS OMFL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.81. 361,925 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

