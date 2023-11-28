Goodman Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,312,000 after buying an additional 98,289,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $151,056,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,886,099,000 after purchasing an additional 320,018 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.83.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE:VEEV traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.83. 361,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,889. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

