Goodman Advisory Group LLC Sells 12,755 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,755 shares during the quarter. Teradyne makes up 1.6% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,896,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 739.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,017,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,405,000 after acquiring an additional 896,370 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Teradyne by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,697,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,985,000 after acquiring an additional 850,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,295,000 after acquiring an additional 607,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.5 %

Teradyne stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.43. 198,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,411. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.16. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

