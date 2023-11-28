Goodman Advisory Group LLC Sells 50,862 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 50,862 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 2.8% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,739,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,597,531. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. The stock has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

