Goodman Advisory Group LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.02. The company had a trading volume of 830,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,045. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.84. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBWI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays raised Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on BBWI

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.