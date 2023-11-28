Goodman Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 20,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,395,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the second quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 167,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after buying an additional 55,269 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.3% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 4,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.9% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.17. The stock had a trading volume of 17,736,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,518,797. The company has a market capitalization of $195.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,014.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.77.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

