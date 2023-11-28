Goodman Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,389,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,089,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.