Goodman Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 427,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,255,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.3% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.56. 2,318,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,836,277. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

