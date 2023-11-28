Goodman Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 156,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,887,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.18.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $415.28. 422,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,306. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.58 and a 200-day moving average of $384.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.