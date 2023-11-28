Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Up 2.3%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 2,969,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 17,606,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Grab Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Grab’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Grab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,964,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after buying an additional 69,792 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Grab by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 668,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Grab by 87.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,070,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 968,137 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 75.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,071,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,354,000 after buying an additional 6,503,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grab during the third quarter worth approximately $23,176,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

