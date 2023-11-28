GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 112,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,594,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

EAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.39.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). GrafTech International had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 7.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,358,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,154 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 12.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,971,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GrafTech International by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,494,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,010,000 after buying an additional 716,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in GrafTech International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 9,342,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,780,000 after purchasing an additional 85,681 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

