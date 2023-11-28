Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 90,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 266,004 shares.The stock last traded at $6.16 and had previously closed at $6.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.35%.

Insider Transactions at Granite Ridge Resources

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 10,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Grep Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $40,825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,800,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,002,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $92,090. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 1,034.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 25,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

