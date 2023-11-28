Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Shares Down 4%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.47. 408,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,029,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GTN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Gray Television Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $723.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.46 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Gray Television by 219.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Gray Television by 460.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Gray Television in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

