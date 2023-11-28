Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,650 shares during the period. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock makes up approximately 1.6% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,936,000 after purchasing an additional 404,671 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,609,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 563,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,273,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after acquiring an additional 43,193 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,251,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 96,930 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,686,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 49,698 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

GLDD remained flat at $6.78 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 185,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,636. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

