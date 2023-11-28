Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Trading 6.6% Higher

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 6,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 60,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Green Organic Dutchman Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and related products. Its products include cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis.

