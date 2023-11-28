Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Stock Performance

Green Plains Partners stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 46.46% and a negative return on equity of 8,123.50%. The company had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter.

Green Plains Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Green Plains Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.35%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 1,406.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 283,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 264,518 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,805,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,250,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Plains Partners

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.