Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of GNC traded down GBX 4.48 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 97.02 ($1.23). 917,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,252. The company has a market cap of £464.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,940.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of GBX 60.15 ($0.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 103.50 ($1.31). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 86.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 83.17.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

