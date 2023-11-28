Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Greencore Group Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of GNC traded down GBX 4.48 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 97.02 ($1.23). 917,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,252. The company has a market cap of £464.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,940.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of GBX 60.15 ($0.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 103.50 ($1.31). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 86.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 83.17.
Greencore Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greencore Group
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 5 stocks for the Christmas wishlist: Hoping for a pullback
Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.