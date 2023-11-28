Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of GHL stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $279.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.69 million for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a negative return on equity of 49.21%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is -24.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 386.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 218,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 173,788 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 173,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

