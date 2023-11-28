Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) Short Interest Up 900.0% in November

Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Greenway Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWTI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,193. Greenway Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Greenway Technologies Company Profile

Greenway Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Greenway Innovative Energy, Inc, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gas-to-liquids syngas conversion systems to meet individual natural gas field/resource requirements. The company offers G-Reformer units to process various natural gas streams, including pipeline gas, associated gas, flared gas, vented gas, coal-bed methane, and/or biomass gas.

