Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 3,566.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Price Performance

Shares of GBOOY traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.37. The company had a trading volume of 29,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,871. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.81. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $1.3455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

