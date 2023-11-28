Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $30.76

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.76, but opened at $29.13. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $29.13, with a volume of 1,130 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Simec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.91.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

