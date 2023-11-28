Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Up 5.1%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.69. 846,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,434,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TV. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $4.60 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 51,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,426,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,229,000 after acquiring an additional 274,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 9.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,839,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,349,000 after purchasing an additional 729,518 shares in the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

