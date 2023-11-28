Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Shares Down 2.7%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.78 and last traded at $34.93. 619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Guangdong Investment from $9.00 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $1.1421 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Guangdong Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

