Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Shares Down 2.7%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.78 and last traded at $34.93. 619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Guangdong Investment from $9.00 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Guangdong Investment
Guangdong Investment Price Performance
Guangdong Investment Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $1.1421 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Guangdong Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.
Guangdong Investment Company Profile
Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Guangdong Investment
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.