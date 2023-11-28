Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Shares Down 3.7%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 7,615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 8,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55.

About Guangzhou Automobile Group

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

