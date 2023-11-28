Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Shares Down 3.7%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 7,615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 8,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Trading Down 3.7 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55.
About Guangzhou Automobile Group
Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Guangzhou Automobile Group
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.