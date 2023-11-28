Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Senior Officer Sells C$10,329.12 in Stock

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Carl Verner Christensen sold 240 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.04, for a total value of C$10,329.12.
Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance
Shares of Guardian Capital Group stock traded up C$1.20 on Tuesday, reaching C$45.70. 630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801. The firm has a market capitalization of C$125.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.06. Guardian Capital Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$28.47 and a 1-year high of C$46.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20.
Guardian Capital Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 60.44%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on GCG
About Guardian Capital Group
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Guardian Capital Group
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.