Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Senior Officer Sells C$10,329.12 in Stock

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Carl Verner Christensen sold 240 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.04, for a total value of C$10,329.12.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Guardian Capital Group stock traded up C$1.20 on Tuesday, reaching C$45.70. 630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801. The firm has a market capitalization of C$125.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.06. Guardian Capital Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$28.47 and a 1-year high of C$46.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20.

Guardian Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GCG shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

Featured Stories

