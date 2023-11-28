Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Trading Up 20.6%

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 20.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 21,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Guided Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

