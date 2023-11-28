GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Short Interest Up 925.6% in November

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, a growth of 925.6% from the October 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

GulfSlope Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GSPE remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 837,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,605. GulfSlope Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

GulfSlope Energy Company Profile

GulfSlope Energy, Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration company primarily in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana, the United States. It has leased one federal outer continental shelf block and has licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration.

