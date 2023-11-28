GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Short Interest Up 925.6% in November

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, a growth of 925.6% from the October 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
GulfSlope Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GSPE remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 837,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,605. GulfSlope Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
GulfSlope Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GulfSlope Energy
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for GulfSlope Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GulfSlope Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.