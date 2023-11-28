Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Shares Down 2.4%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 24,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 29,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Down 2.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOFV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,905,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 498,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.