Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Position Lifted by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 105.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,597 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 14,148 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,285.2% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 142,532 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,393,530. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

