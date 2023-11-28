Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Trading Up 4.9%

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 3,381,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 9,272,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.71.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 409.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

