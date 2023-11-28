Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 387,553 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session’s volume of 144,364 shares.The stock last traded at $32.78 and had previously closed at $32.83.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $626,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 544,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 894,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 136,046 shares during the last quarter.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

