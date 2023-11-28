Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys 3,884 Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 68,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 39,253 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 34,766 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,063,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at about $854,000.

NYSEARCA UWM traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.41. 463,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,105. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $40.21.

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

