Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 393.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carvana from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Carvana from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Carvana Stock Up 1.8 %

CVNA stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,237,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,126,836. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $57.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.