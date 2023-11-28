Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $213,000 Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 21.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 11.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Repay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.46. 110,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,388. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on RPAY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,831.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,831.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,800 over the last quarter. 19.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

