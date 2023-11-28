Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $248,000 Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XSLV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.63. 7,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,526. The company has a market capitalization of $422.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.39.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.