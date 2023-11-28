Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $271,000 in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 910.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 206.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.45. 74,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,228. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $55.63 and a 52 week high of $73.97. The firm has a market cap of $864.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.74.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

