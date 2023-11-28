Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $495,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Datadog by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,450 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $813,312.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,532.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $1,083,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,243,064.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $813,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,532.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 519,931 shares of company stock worth $49,243,558. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

Shares of DDOG traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.19. 1,330,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,817,517. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $118.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.49. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -932.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

