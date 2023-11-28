Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New $337,000 Investment in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.09% of Viemed Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VMD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. 33,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,698. The company has a market capitalization of $311.77 million, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23.

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.42%.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

