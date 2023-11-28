Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New $648,000 Investment in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 70.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at $61,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at $75,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MUSA traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $365.97. 36,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,977. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.75. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.65 and a twelve month high of $382.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $359.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.94.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,033.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,477,727 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

