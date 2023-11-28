Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Wingstop by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 51,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 114.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,732 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 267.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 23,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $209,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WING has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Northcoast Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ WING traded down $2.61 on Tuesday, reaching $237.86. The company had a trading volume of 183,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,064. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.27. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.46 and a fifty-two week high of $241.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total transaction of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

