Harvest Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,381 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Pyxis Oncology were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pyxis Oncology

In related news, CEO Lara Sullivan sold 20,000 shares of Pyxis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $45,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,605,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,763.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 33,426 shares of company stock worth $58,503 and sold 31,541 shares worth $70,146. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,520. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $67.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYXS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

