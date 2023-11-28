Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ocular Therapeutix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 118,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,686. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.96.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 589.24% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

