Head to Head Comparison: Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) versus Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) and Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Americold Realty Trust and Big Yellow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Americold Realty Trust 0 3 4 0 2.57 Big Yellow Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $34.17, indicating a potential upside of 21.07%. Big Yellow Group has a consensus price target of $1,500.00, indicating a potential upside of 11,069.02%. Given Big Yellow Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Big Yellow Group is more favorable than Americold Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

98.1% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Big Yellow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Big Yellow Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Americold Realty Trust pays out -220.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Big Yellow Group pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Americold Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Big Yellow Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Americold Realty Trust $2.72 billion 2.95 -$19.44 million ($0.40) -70.55 Big Yellow Group N/A N/A N/A $0.43 31.52

Big Yellow Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Americold Realty Trust. Americold Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Big Yellow Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Big Yellow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americold Realty Trust -3.92% -2.61% -1.21% Big Yellow Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Big Yellow Group beats Americold Realty Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 108 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 11 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.3 million sq ft. When fully built out the portfolio will provide approximately 7.2 million sq ft of flexible storage space. 99% of our stores and sites by value are held freehold and long leasehold, with the remaining 1% short leasehold. The Group has pioneered the development of the latest generation of self storage facilities, which utilise state of the art technology and are located in high profile, accessible, main road locations. Our focus on the location and visibility of our stores, with excellent customer service, a market-leading online platform, and significant and increasing investment in sustainability, has created in Big Yellow the most recognised brand name in the UK self storage industry.

